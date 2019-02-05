103

The ‘Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience’ will open in Port Vell, Barcelona in March. The travelling 3D experience is based on the knowledge of the Van Gogh Museum.

The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience is a travelling 3D experience that explores the story of the man behind the world-famous painter.

The exhibition will open in Barcelona on March 14th. The second set of the experience will also be on show in the Spring, and will travel to Seoul, Korea, for Asian fans of the artist.

Adriaan Dönszelmann, Managing Director of the Van Gogh Museum, said: “With this new location for Meet Vincent van Gogh, we support our mission to make the life and work of Van Gogh and his contemporaries, and the art of his time, accessible to millions of people all around the world. The Experience previously won the prestigious TEA Award for entertainment, offering confirmation that it contributes to this mission.

“Such a concept makes it possible for the Van Gogh Museum to offer a Van Gogh Experience simultaneously in multiple places. Vincent van Gogh is hugely popular in Southern Europe. We are therefore pleased that the new location is in Port Vell, Barcelona’s old harbour, allowing us to bring something unique to this popular Spanish city, for both its visitors and its residents.”

Education and entertainment go hand in hand

The exhibition features life-sized projections of works, photographs and film fragments, detailed reproductions, multimedia interactives and applications, theatrical pieces of scenery, audiovisual scenes and quotes taken from more than 800 letters.

The experience has been created by the Van Gogh Museum, and prides itself on being a complete experience in which education and entertainment go hand in hand.

The Van Gogh Museum is located in Amsterdam and in 2017 was named Europe’s best art museum. The museum generates more than 85% of its income from ticket sales, commercial activities and collaborations with various companies, private individuals, funds and foundations. The experience is part of efforts to diversify to include innovative concepts.

Image © Photoline / Carolien Sikkenk